Edinburgh hospitality group opens reimagined 'coastal chippy' on Royal Mile

Landy’s reimaginines the coastal chippy in the midst of Edinburgh’s Old Town. It is the hospitality group’s latest venture in the city having opened their first restaurant in 1970 in the Leith neighbourhood. The Royal Mile eatery will give diners the chance to experience proper fish and chips.

Vittoria Group director, Alberto Crolla said: "The capital's lively Old Town is the ideal location to expand our restaurant business to new and existing customers. Following the enormous success of our sister restaurant, Bertie's on Victoria Street, Landy's provides dining comfort food at its finest.

“We want to recreate the nostalgic appeal of fish and chips on the beach or by the sea with classic chip shop dishes at the heart of the menu".

Located at the former Byron Burger site on 29-31 North Bridge. Landy’s offers an affordable menu that reinvents some traditional British 'chip shop' dishes and celebrates specialities along with contemporary twists on the chip shop experience and boasts several light options, all under ten pounds.

The menu contains favourites such as fresh, fried fish, battered pork sausage, haggis, black pudding, white pudding and a deep fried pizza crunch supper. It also offers up twists on those favourites - including Cajun Spiced Haddock, Lemon and Herb Baked Haddock and Vegan Fish and Chips.

Set over two floors, the 200 cover restaurant is designed to evoke British seaside nostalgia with its seaside-themed decor and an open kitchen, providing diners with a fun theater-like dining experience.

The £2 Million investment in Landy's are set to create 70 new jobs with the the expansion of Vittoria Groups restaurant portfolio in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Vittoria Group owns several iconic eateries in Edinburgh and the Lothians, including Divino Enoteca, Vittoria on the Bridge, Vittoria on the Walk, Berties, Taste of Italy, and Brunswick Book Club.

