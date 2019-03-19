Rush hour chaos in West of Edinburgh after city bypass breakdown

Motorists are facing lengthy queues on the west side of Edinburgh this evening after a breakdown at Baberton.

Traffic Scotland has just tweeted there are eastbound queues on the M8 towards the Hermiston Gait Roundabout all the way back to the junction 2 Newbridge onlsip, a distance of about five miles.

Queues on the bypass this evening. Pic: Traffic Scotland

And it says the A720 bypass road is still “very busy and slow” eastbound from Hermiston Gait to Baberton, adding: “BDV (brokwn down vehicle) still on the Baberton onslip.”

An earlier tweet also said that the westbound movement of traffic at Baberton was slow due to onlookers.

There was also a breakdown about two hours ago on the bypass eastbound between Lasswade and Straiton, but police managed to move the vehicle.

