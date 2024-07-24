Safety improvements at notorious Edinburgh junction set to finally begin within year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An overhaul aimed at improving safety on a notorious Edinburgh junction is set to get under way within a year.

Road users have been complaining for years about the Hillend Junction, which links the A702, A703 and Old Pentland Road on the city’s outskirts.

A 2020 study recommended a £5million upgrade after uncovering thousands of near misses within four days.

It was concluded that a round of improvements carried out in 2012 had failed to make the spot less hazardous.

Proposals for a makeover of the junction have been considered by Holyrood ministers for years, but last week a major step forward was revealed.

In response to a question by Tory MSP for Lothian Miles Briggs, transport secretary Fiona Hyslop revealed works to install traffic signals were planned to begin in the current financial year.

She said: “Detailed design of traffic signals for the A702/A703/Old Pentland Road junction is currently being carried out by specialist engineers.

“Provided no issues arise through the detailed design process and resources are available, construction of these improvements is programmed to begin this financial year.

“We are continuing to liaise with Midlothian Council to coordinate these works with other projects affecting the A702. The start date of the construction of these works will be planned to reduce disruption wherever possible.”

Celebrating the news, Mr Briggs said: “I’ve spent years working with local people and businesses campaigning for vital safety changes to this part of the road.

“Anyone who’s had to navigate their way out of these junctions knows just how hazardous it can be.

“This confirmation from the Scottish Government that work should begin on improvements soon is hugely welcome.