Saltburn star Richard E Grant in Edinburgh as actor poses with Fringe performers

Veteran actor Richard E Grant posed for pictures with Edinburgh Fringe performers as he took in the festival yesterday.

The 67-year-old, known for his appearances in the likes of Saltburn and Game of Thrones, bumped into the stars of I’m no a Billy, She’s a Tim.

The all-female cast ran into the actor while they were out promoting their show - an adaptation of the well-known Old Firm comedy performed by males.

Grant told followers on X earlier that day that he was heading to North Berwick for the Fringe by the Sea festival.

Richard E Grant posed for a photo with Fringe performers | Scott Kyle

He later revealed that he watched Margolyes & Dickens: The Best Bits - the latest show by his friend and national treasure Miriam Margolyes.

The actor wrote: “Saw my pal @MMargolyes in her wonderful show DICKEN’S WOMEN @FaneProductions in Edinburgh today.

“We worked together on AGE OF INNOCENCE directed by Martin Scorsese in the last Century and been friends ever since.”

Scott Kyle, star of I’m no a Billy He’s a Tim, said: “Today was the first day that our volunteers couldn’t make it through so our female cast were out and about promoting the show on their own.

“I think the cast are probably a bit more confident than the volunteers and they gave Richard the full ‘Billie, SHE’s a Tim’ sales pitch.

"The girls were over the moon to meet Richard. They said he wasn't very chatty but enjoyed a selfie and was looking forward to the show.”