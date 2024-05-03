Saltire Patisserie Receives Reformul8 Challenge Fund to Develop Healthier Bread Options

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saltire Patisserie, a leading supplier of high-quality bread and patisserie in Edinburgh, is excited to announce that it has been awarded the Reformul8 Challenge Fund by Food and Drink Federation Scotland. This grant will enable Saltire Patisserie to develop whole grain (oat and rye) low sodium bread, promoting healthier options for its customers and the local community.

The Reformul8 Challenge Fund, provided by Food and Drink Federation Scotland, aims to support innovative projects that improve the nutritional content of food and drinks. Saltire Patisserie's successful application demonstrates its commitment to promoting healthier eating habits and addressing public health challenges.

With the Reformul8 Challenge Fund, Saltire Patisserie will develop a new range of whole grain (oat and rye) low sodium bread. This innovative product line will offer customers a healthier alternative without compromising on taste or quality. By using whole grains and reducing sodium content, Saltire Patisserie aims to improve the nutritional value of its bread and promote healthier eating habits among its customers.

The Reformul8 Challenge Fund will have a significant impact on the health of Saltire Patisserie's customers and the local community. By introducing whole grain (oat and rye) low sodium bread, Saltire Patisserie will provide a nutritious option that is high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and low in sodium. This will contribute to reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, and promote overall health and well-being.

In addition to benefiting its customers, Saltire Patisserie's new product line will have a positive impact on the local community. By promoting healthier eating habits, Saltire Patisserie is contributing to building a healthier community and supporting public health initiatives in Edinburgh and beyond.

The Reformul8 Challenge Fund will be used to cover the costs associated with research and development, ingredient sourcing, and product testing. Saltire Patisserie will work closely with food scientists and nutritionists to develop the new range of whole grain (oat and rye) low sodium bread, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of quality, taste, and nutritional value.

David Peters, Managing Director of Saltire Patisserie, commented, "We are thrilled to receive the Reformul8 Challenge Fund from Food and Drink Federation Scotland. This grant will enable us to develop a new range of whole grain (oat and rye) low sodium bread, promoting healthier options for our customers and the local community. We are committed to promoting healthier eating habits and addressing public health challenges, and this project is an important step forward in achieving our goals."