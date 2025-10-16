The shortlist for the Scottish Album of the Year Award has been announced - with Edinburgh’s Hamish Hawk nominated.

The shortlist for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award 2025 has been unveiled - following a public vote. The 10 shortlisted albums now in the running for this year’s title and £20,000 prize, as well as this year’s five Sound of Young Scotland finalists.

Plus, KT Tunstall’s debut album ‘Eye to the Telescope’ is announced as this year’s Modern Scottish Classic Award winner, with the singer-songwriter set to celebrate the win with a special live performance at the SAY Award Ceremony in Dundee next month.

KT Tunstall has been awarded the Modern Scottish Classic for her 2004 album Eye to the Telescope’ | Supplied

Brooke Combe’s ‘Dancing At The Edge Of The World’ won the public vote, where music fans had 72 hours to ‘have their SAY’ and vote for their favourite longlisted album to secure a place on the shortlist. The nine remaining shortlisted albums were chosen by The SAY Award judging panel.

Edinburgh’s Hamish Hawk is one of the 10 acts up for this year’s award. His third album, A Firmer Hand, was met with critical acclaim when it was released.

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said: “Congratulations to the 10 incredible albums on 2025’s SAY Award Shortlist, as well as to our five Sound of Young Scotland Award finalists and this year’s Modern Scottish Classic Award winner – KT Tunstall’s iconic and much-loved debut record, ‘Eye To The Telescope’.

“As we now quickly approach next month’s Ceremony at Dundee’s Caird Hall, we’re looking forward to celebrating Scottish music’s bright future, rich past and invaluable present. We couldn’t be more delighted to have KT Tunstall join a stellar bill of performing artists, including 2024 SAY Award winners redolent, plus Brooke Combe, corto.alto and Dillon Barrie.

“Scottish music truly is the soundtrack and stories of our lives. We hope you can join us to celebrate it on Thursday 6 November, and we couldn’t be more excited for The SAY Award to make its debut in our new home of Dundee.”

Hamish Hawk. The Edinburgh-born artist has made the shortlist with his third album, A Firmer Hand. | Supplied

KT Tunstall, winner of 2025’s Modern Scottish Classic Award said: “I am so grateful these deeply personal songs that I recorded and shaped with Steve Osborne in such a stripped back, blues-inspired way still resonate with people 20 years later. Scotland’s incredible musical output continues to inspire me, and I am very proud to see my debut album join the phenomenal lineage of Scottish music recognised by the Modern Scottish Classic Award and the Scottish Music Industry Association.”

KT Tunstall’s debut album ‘Eye to the Telescope’ is the fifth recipient of the award, in a year which has also seen the Edinburgh-born, multi-platinum singer-songwriter celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record, with an upcoming re-issue at the end of this month.

The album catapulted KT Tunstall into the global spotlight with career defining moments including an iconic performance of ‘Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’ on Later…with Jools Holland, and ‘Suddenly I See’ as a full length feature in the opening of blockbuster film The Devil Wears Prada. Having recently been awarded an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection, KT Tunstall is one of Scotland’s most successful exports with 8 critically acclaimed albums and world tours under her belt.

The SAY Award 2025 Shortlist, in alphabetical order, is:

Brooke Combe - Dancing At The Edge Of The World

Cloth - Pink Silence

Hamish Hawk - A Firmer Hand

Jacob Alon - In Limerence

Kai Reesu - KOMPROMAT vol. I

Kathryn Joseph - WE WERE MADE PREY.

Matt Carmichael - Dancing with Embers

TAAHLIAH - Gramarye

The Joy Hotel - Ceremony

Zoe Graham - TENT

The SAY Awards take place at the Caird Hall, Dundee on Sunday, 9 November.