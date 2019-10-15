Scotland pavement parking ban: what is it and when does it take effect?

Pavement parking can block off sidewalks and make life difficult for the less mobile. Picture: Shutterstock.

According to Living Streets, cars which are parked partially on the pavement can act as major obstacles for less mobile individuals, either forcing them into traffic or preventing them from travelling altogether.

As of 2021, pavement parking will be a thing of the past in Scotland. Picture: Shutterstock.

Here's everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the pavement parking ban mean?

As you would expect, the ban simply makes it an offence to park a vehicle even partially on the pavement. While there are already laws designed to cover this, they are unclear to the point of being almost impossible to enforce. As well as ensuring that all pedestrians have equal use of the pavements, it has been pointed out that the bill could save local councils significant sums of money by preventing cars from causing damage to the pavements that must then be repaired. However, the new legislation does contain a contentious clause that allows for delivery vehicles to park on the pavement for up to 20 minutes at a time. In the view of organisations like Living Streets, this 20 minute window both undermines the purpose of the law and threatens to make it too difficult to enforce.

When does it take effect?

One perk of the new law is that it should save councils money on pavement repairs. Picture: Shutterstock

The new law will not come into play until 2021 as part of the Transport (Scotland) Bill. This bill also contains provisions for the creation of low emissions zones in four Scottish cities (Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee) as well as promising improved bus services.

What has been said about it?