Scotland rugby fans wear headbands in support of Doddie Weir

Fans show support for Doddie’s charity by wearing tartan headbands.

In a fund-raising event that saw headbands available in around 50 pubs in the capital, fans gathered at the Mercat Cross to see the rugby legend before the South Africa match this afternoon.

Proceeds from the headbands, which are similar to those often worn by Doddie when he played for Scotland, will go to his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2016.

Doddie said: “Who could have predicted that strapping my enormous ears when I was a player would lead to events like this! It’s a bit of fun but also a great way to support the Foundation and get together with fellow fans.”

