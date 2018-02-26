Scotland’s weather: 16 inches of snow forecast as storm approaches

Over a foot of snow could be set to hit Scotland as most intense winter storm to hit the country in years gains momentum.

Scots drivers are being warned to travel with extreme caution as the country faces winter conditions from ‘The Beast from the East’

Drivers can expect major delays.

Snow showers began coming into the east of Scotland on air straight from Siberia on Monday, however, these will intensify on Tuesday.

An amber ‘be prepared’ warning forecasts that much of Scotland could be covered by 16 inches (40cm) by Thursday.

The Met Office says this will have a “huge impact” on road conditions, leading to widespread disruption, school closures and the cancellation of sporting fixtures.

A mini gitter out clearing paths this morning in Armadale, West Lothian. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Celtic V Dundee, Hibernian V Hamilton Accies and Motherwell V Aberdeen could all be at risk of cancellation as weather worsens.

According to forecasts, day time temperatures will feel like -10C, with temperatures set to fall even lower by the middle of the week.

Alex Burkill of the Met Office said:”I am not looking forward to what’s ahead. But as long as people are informed of what’s coming, they can cut out any unnecessary journeys.

“If it’s possible, re-arrange travel plans. If you have a journey to make, why not make it Tuesday, rather than Wednesday or Thursday?

“If my boiler is not working, I would get it fixed right now.

“And please check up on elderly neighbours, who are most vulnerable in bad weather.”

Bear North East Trunk Roads confirmed they would impliment:”Double treatment across all routes, with 24 gritters.”

The AA said it is mobilising extra resources for an expected surge in demand from members for help over the coming week.

It is also warning drivers to take extra care and to follow the advice of the emergency services, especially if asked not to attempt to drive unless it’s really necessary to do so.

Vince Crane, AA Patrol of the Year, says: “A well maintained car should cope well with the cold but sub-zero temperatures always bring a big increase in the number of cars that won’t start, thanks to tired batteries.

“Electrical and tyre problems are the top two reasons for members to call for help – and harsh winter weather makes such problems even more likely.”

He added:“The biggest problem is often an accident that holds traffic up and, if it’s snowing hard that makes dealing with breakdowns difficult – because AA Patrol are likely to be caught in the same hold-ups. I strongly urge drivers to be well prepared in case they are stuck for any length of time.”