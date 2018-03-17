Scotland weather: ‘Mini Beast’ brings further snow and ice warnings

The Met Office have extended their weather warning for snow and ice for most parts of Scotland as the ‘mini Beast from the East’ arrives.

Forecasters predicted snow showers across large parts of the country this weekend, including Edinburgh and the Lothians, Strathclyde and Central, Tayside and Fife.

Most places are likely to see some wintry showers by the end of the day, with gusty winds bringing bitterly cold temperatures.

READ MORE: Scotland weather: More snow and ice expected along east coast

The extended yellow “be aware” warning will be in place through the weekend until 10am on Monday.

The Met Office said: “Ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths is likely either where melted snow refreezes or where further wintry showers occur, these mainly in the east of England and Scotland. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls.”

A woman makes her way through the snow up Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Meteorologist Martin Bowles said the weekend’s weather could be dubbed a “mini beast from the east”.

He said: “We don’t expect anything like the same impact as a result of it, although there will be some snow about.”