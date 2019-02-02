Scotland weather: UK could see its ‘coldest night in a decade’

The big freeze will continue to grip much of Britain, with the mercury poised to drop so low the UK could see its coldest night in almost a decade.

Forecaster Simon Partridge said there is the potential for temperatures to drop as low as minus 16C in certain parts of eastern Scotland.

But the plummeting temperatures will be short lived, with milder air expected to push its way across the country from Sunday, the Met Office said.

Mr Partridge said average overnight temperatures in February are around minus 3C for Scotland, with southern England usually hovering around 1-2C.

“We are a good 10C below where we should be in some places,” he said of Saturday night’s potential temperatures.

The cloud moving in from the West over Scotland during Saturday night into Sunday will usher in rain and some hill snow, Mr Partridge said.

He added: “With it, it brings in some milder air so we get a real big temperature contrast tomorrow.”

Mr Partridge said 3C is expected in North East Scotland during Sunday, with 10C likely in the South West of England.

“That is the beginning of milder air pushing its way in across the UK next week,” he said, stating temperatures will be “nearer normal”.

“As a result it will be more unsettled, so windier and wetter weather through the week, so back to our normal winter.”