A Scottish teenager has been featured in a showcase of the world’s best LEGO builders.

Kit Nugent, 19, has been selected to feature in the Masterpiece Gallery 2025 at LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, open until September 2026.

The Edinburgh teenager is one of 17 Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) from 12 countries included in this year’s line-up.

His creations in the showcase include: The Old Man and the Sea – a character-driven LEGO scene inspired by Hemingway’s classic, Sherlock & Watson – playful portraits using unexpected LEGO pieces and Blooming Thatch – a cottage roof crafted from more than 1,000 minifigure wands.

The gallery has grown from 15 to 17 exhibitors this year and introduces a new mix of wall-mounted 2D and 3D artworks. There, visitors can scan QR codes for interviews and behind-the-scenes build stories.

Kit Nugent has been selected to feature in the Masterpiece Gallery 2025 at LEGO House. | Kit Nugent-

Mr Nugent said: “My interest in playing with and building LEGO started as I expect it does with the majority of children - a gift of a LEGO set.

“The feeling of accomplishment after finishing a set kept me building, and before long I was disassembling models to create my own builds.

“When my neighbours emigrated, they left behind their son’s LEGO bricks, but crucially without the instructions, and there were endless possibilities that truly established my MOC (My Own Creation) journey.

“I love the problem-solving process of building MOCs, and I am fascinated by the endless possible combinations of bricks and colours, as well as the way that aesthetics and novelty influence the final outcome.

“LEGO has taught me resilience, patience, and determination, and initiatives such as LEGO Ideas and Iron Builder have given builders of all ages an outlet for their creativity.”

This year, for the first time, all exhibitors are offered a fast-track invitation to a LEGO Designer Talent Pool “Play Date”, opening potential to attain a job within the LEGO group product design department.

Mr Nugent first visited the LEGO House in 2018, soon after it first opened. He said that experiencing a space dedicated to what had then became his passion “felt liberating”.

“I love how the LEGO House evolves, with each exhibition, and the new LEGO Masters Academy, creating a welcoming and diverse environment,” he added.

“LEGO House appeals to all age groups and cultures in ways that encourage everyone to get involved.

“It is a testament to the “play well” ethos that has underpinned the LEGO organisation since its inception.”

LEGO House exhibition feels ‘every bit as special’ as Kit hoped

He added: “The younger me anticipated how special it would feel to exhibit in the LEGO House and I am delighted to now confirm that it feels every bit as special as hoped!

“The invitation to exhibit was both daunting and exciting.

“My models are in the Masterpiece Gallery 2025-26 alongside the work of 16 other builders from around the world and being in such illustrious company is awe inspiring.

“For me, the Masterpiece Gallery evidences the range of creative pathways that LEGO can nurture lifelong building.”