Scotland’s growing pains are a rising challenge for infrastructure​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol meets Winchburgh residents

​Relocation away from urban areas is on the rise in Scotland. With more green space and affordable housing options available outside the city, while still being within commuting distance of central hubs like Edinburgh or Glasgow, it's easy to see why people are drawn to these rural regions.

However, this shift comes at a significant cost—the strain on infrastructure. Take West Lothian as an example. The region is experiencing new developments with population increases, all the while its residents are being forced to campaign for NHS Lothian to replace the East Calder Health Centre, with the building described as "unfit for purpose."

Despite this, the health centre is expected to serve a rapidly growing population, with patient numbers increasing from 4000 to 16,000, including residents from nearby Mid Calder, Kirknewton and Wilkieston, who also rely on its services.

The case of East Calder highlights a critical issue: population growth is outpacing the existing infrastructure in West Lothian. New housing developments in these areas are expected to bring in hundreds of new residents, all of whom will require access to essential services such as healthcare, education, transportation, and energy.

The Scottish Government needs to invest in infrastructure, yet instead, NHS capital projects have been paused due to lack of funds.

The imbalance is a growing concern and this is not restricted to West Lothian. With the growing housing emergency in Scotland, infrastructure is being forgotten amid the need to build houses quickly. This can be seen near the outskirts of cities, like in West and South Edinburgh. We cannot allow the need to build houses quickly to stop us from building infrastructure. After all, a community without adequate services is no community at all. How can we ensure these communities remain strong and connected when health centres are crumbling and essential services are scarce?

Winchburgh is another example of population growth dampening the wider-picture approach to infrastructure, with residents campaigning for a local train station. Key services like healthcare, education, housing and transport are all under pressure.

These changes reflect the broader economic shift driven by the rise of remote work and alternative working patterns, which have disrupted traditional commuting habits and pushed people to seek homes outside urban centres.

To ensure the continued strength of Scotland’s communities, particularly in regions like West Lothian, we must address their needs for infrastructure. By focusing on services such as housing, education, transport, and healthcare, we can help these communities thrive and grow sustainably.

Foysol Choudhury is Scottish Labour MSP for Lothian