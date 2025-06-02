After travelling the length and breadth of the country from visiting 18 worthy contenders in the West, the North East & Northern Isles, East, Central & Tayside, Highlands & Islands and the South, the judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell – must choose which of the homes will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025.

The six finalists vying for the title are: ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ in Giffnock, ‘Hilltop House’ in Aberdeenshire, ‘Wee City Nook’ in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge area, ‘The Tree House’ in Broughty Ferry, ‘An Cala Cottage’ on the Isle of Skye and ‘Craigmount’ in Dalbeattie.

Ahead of the grand final (BBC One Scotland, 8.30pm), take a look through our gallery to see inside Wee City Nook - and the other five finalists.

1 . Sandstone Bungalow Home to Pamela and Gordon, their son Caleb and Rosa the Irish Setter, the ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ blends together old with new, whilst retaining the beautiful original 1930s details. The couple design choices bring the ‘Sandstone Bungalow’ up-to-date with a bright and modern kitchen, dining and living spaces. | IWC Photo Sales

3 . Sandstone Bungalow Sandstone Bungalow, Giffnock was the winner in episode 1, West | IWC Photo Sales