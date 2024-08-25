Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Train passengers across Scotland are set to face steep fare hikes as ScotRail’s peak time discount ends.

Commuters will be forced to toll out extra for travelling at busy times again after a £40million scheme aimed at boosting passenger numbers was deemed not to have worked.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop blamed a lack of cash on the scheme’s axing and said a ‘limited increase in the number of passengers’ had not translated into a ‘significant modal shift from car to rail’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of the move, fares on some key routes running through the Capital are set to almost double at peak times as of September 27.

The peak fares suspension on ScotRail services has been axed. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Here are some of the new ticket costs.

Glasgow

One of the most quoted increases has been the hike in the return fare between Glasgow and Edinburgh, which will rise from £16.20 to £31.40.

Dundee

A return will go up to £45 from £35.

Aberdeen

A return will go from £66.20 to £85.20.

Leven

A return trip will cost £20.40 while it is currently £13.60 under the pilot project.

North Berwick

A return will rise to £15 compared with its current price of £8.30.