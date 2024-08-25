ScotRail fares hiked: New Edinburgh train ticket costs as peak time discount ends
Commuters will be forced to toll out extra for travelling at busy times again after a £40million scheme aimed at boosting passenger numbers was deemed not to have worked.
Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop blamed a lack of cash on the scheme’s axing and said a ‘limited increase in the number of passengers’ had not translated into a ‘significant modal shift from car to rail’.
As a result of the move, fares on some key routes running through the Capital are set to almost double at peak times as of September 27.
Here are some of the new ticket costs.
Glasgow
One of the most quoted increases has been the hike in the return fare between Glasgow and Edinburgh, which will rise from £16.20 to £31.40.
Dundee
A return will go up to £45 from £35.
Aberdeen
A return will go from £66.20 to £85.20.
Leven
A return trip will cost £20.40 while it is currently £13.60 under the pilot project.
North Berwick
A return will rise to £15 compared with its current price of £8.30.
