Rail passengers in Edinburgh are set to be offered a new ‘tap and pay’ method which will remove the need for a train ticket.

Tap & Pay is a new, dedicated mobile app that allows passengers to generate a barcode whenever they travel - removing the need for a traditional paper ticket. Saved time, increased travel flexibly and best value for those travelling in the areas have been highlighted as the benefits of those using Tap & Pay.

The new app will initially be run as a trial in Strathclyde and on routes between Strathclyde and Edinburgh - with customers invited to feedback their experiences of the app to shape and improve the functionality.

Explaining how the app works, ScotRail said: “With Tap & Pay, you register a few details within an easy-to-use app. Then, whenever you start a journey, nominate your origin station and you will be given a barcode that can be scanned by our on-board staff and used to pass through ticket gates.

“After you travel, simply end the journey at your destination station. The app will calculate the best fare for your travel and automatically deduct the value from your nominated payment card.”

ScotRail say that whilst it will calculate the best fare, it may not calculate the cheapest. They said: “It may be that by using Advance fares, Split Ticketing, Flexipasses or monthly or annual Season Tickets, customers can find a better value fare.”

Stations across the Central Belt are included in the trial - with Ayr, Falkirk, Lanark and Balloch just some of those outwith the cities and direct lines.

Customers who do not end their journey by scanning out, will be sent reminder to complete the journey so that they correct fare can be issued. Customers will require a network connection through data or Wi-Fi is required to generate your barcode ticket and enabling push notifications is required to remind you to end your journey after leaving the station.

If the trial is successful, ScotRail will look to roll the app out more widely across the network.