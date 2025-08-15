Scott Turnbull’s edutainment is surreally good fun - Bruce Whitehead

a

Scott Turnbull and his collaborators won £2500 from Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy as part of the Keep it Fringe bursary scheme, launched by Fleabag queen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (OK, Waller-Bridge's charity contrib-uted too) but you'd think the stage hands could of spent some of it on new paint, ay lad?

Yes, Scott Turnbull's contagious idiocy has soaked fully into my bones since I succumbed to his "edutainment" this morning at Summerhall (I know other venues exist but that's where I keep getting sent so take it up with the management...) sorry – I'm doing it again. I want to be back in Scott's Surreally Good world...!

Scott greets us at the door and shakes hands; as a reviewer I worry I maybe hurt his feelings by piously breezing past him with a haughty pout. Can't get too palsy-palsy ye knaw. Objectivity etc.

His million-candela smile didn't flicker, though, and he launched into a Dada-esque cavort through one of the silliest and loveliest explorations of... Stockton on Tees. Where he's from.

An overhead projector (do these still get made?) shows images from transparent slides, as Scott tells the mega-absurd story of “That's Edutainment!”, interspersed with hand-animated adverts which include a commercial for “Babyfags” – yes, cigarettes for northern babies.

He draws in real time – at one point backed by the theme tune from “Vision On” – a talented illustrator whose characters, with migrating lips pursuing kisses from posh-voiced lovers (posh voices are a thing with him) evoke the style of Jim Moir or perhaps in his dafter moments, Grayson Perry. (Scott will be tickled wi' that comparison, fella!)

The audience was chuckling and guffawing throughout and the warmth in the damp, peeling Summerhall dungeon grew steadily as Scott charmed the pants off us.

It doesn't really matter how George Lucas wanted to buy his dad's show, or how Mr Turnbull met Scott's mum (a fishing net was involved); what matters is that he took us into a happy delirium, with that kind of hysterical silliness which can leave you high on laughter. Get in there; you might get a Chufty Badge.

Venue 26, Former Womens Locker Room at Summerhall, 11.20am, until August 25 (not 18)