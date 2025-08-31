Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025: All 8 of the Edinburgh winners revealed

There were wins for bars and people across the city at the awards held on Tuesday, 26 August at an Oscars-themed ceremony held at the Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow. Celebrating its 30th year, the prestigious event welcomed hundreds of hospitality professionals from across Scotland, with over 100 venues shortlisted as finalists.

Edinburgh bars scooped some of the nights biggest prizes with Hotel Scotland Hotel Bar of the Year, Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of the Year, and Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year all going to establishments in the capital.

Susan Young organiser and Editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

“Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements. Congratulations to each and every one of them!”

Keep reading to see who won what at this year’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

1 . Diggers / Athletic Arms Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year. 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Edward Fox - Encore Bars, Edinburgh Black Ivy and Montpeliers Rising Star Entrepreneurial Award Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of the Year Hey Palu. 49 Bread St, Edinburgh EH3 9AH | AwAyeMedia Photo Sales

4 . Deanston Whisky Guru Rising Star Jane Ross – The Mother Superior, Edinburgh. 96 98 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, EH6 5HB Photo: Third Party Photo Sales