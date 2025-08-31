Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025: All 8 of the Edinburgh winners revealed

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 31st Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

All the winners at this year’s Scottish Bar and Pubs awards have been announced - with eight bars and people from Edinburgh taking home awards.

There were wins for bars and people across the city at the awards held on Tuesday, 26 August at an Oscars-themed ceremony held at the Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow. Celebrating its 30th year, the prestigious event welcomed hundreds of hospitality professionals from across Scotland, with over 100 venues shortlisted as finalists.

Edinburgh bars scooped some of the nights biggest prizes with Hotel Scotland Hotel Bar of the Year, Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of the Year, and Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year all going to establishments in the capital.

Susan Young organiser and Editor of industry publication DRAM, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year. These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

“Over the past 30 years, we’ve hosted some incredible events, and this was certainly one of the best. Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements. Congratulations to each and every one of them!”

Keep reading to see who won what at this year’s Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year. 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX

1. Diggers / Athletic Arms

Benromach Whisky Bar of the Year. 1-3 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JX Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Black Ivy and Montpeliers Rising Star Entrepreneurial Award

2. Edward Fox - Encore Bars, Edinburgh

Black Ivy and Montpeliers Rising Star Entrepreneurial Award Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Hey Palu. 49 Bread St, Edinburgh EH3 9AH

3. Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of the Year

Hey Palu. 49 Bread St, Edinburgh EH3 9AH | AwAyeMedia

Photo Sales
Jane Ross – The Mother Superior, Edinburgh. 96 98 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, EH6 5HB

4. Deanston Whisky Guru Rising Star

Jane Ross – The Mother Superior, Edinburgh. 96 98 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, EH6 5HB Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghBarsPeopleScotlandGlasgow
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice