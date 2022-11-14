The Scottish Government has announced the Scottish Child Payment package will increase to £25 per week and will now help more than 400,000 children across Scotland. The programme - launched in February 2021 - originally provided eligible guardians £10 per week for each child under the age of six. The payment will now extend to children up to the age of 16, and is forecast to help a further 300,000 children. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “This is an important day for many families across Scotland as we make significant extra financial support available to tackle child poverty. The Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland and is the most ambitious child poverty reduction measure in the UK. “At a time when the cost of living crisis is causing significant hardship for many families, this increased payment of £1300 per eligible child is even more vital, and the age extension means that it is now available to many more children. “We want to make sure that everyone gets the help available to them. Parents or carers who are on universal credit or other benefits and who have children under 16 should check through Social Security Scotland if they are eligible.” The Scottish Child Payment is part of a wider package of five family payments to provide support through the cost of living crisis and end poverty across the nation. The Scottish Government predicts that the payment increase alone could lift 50,000 children out of poverty in 2023/24. Only one parent or carer can receive a Scottish Child Payment for each child and that payment will not impact any other UK or Scottish Government benefit that you are entitled to. In order to apply for the Scottish Child Payment you have to meet a small criteria. Families, and carers can find out more and apply via the Scottish Government website or by calling Social Security Scotland free on 0800 182 2222. Scottish Child Payment is a weekly benefit payment that you can claim for every young person you look after under the age of six. The scheme has risen to £25 per week and includes eligible children under the age of 16. The payment is also available for carers and legal guardians. The scheme is part of a wider package of five family payments including: Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment, Best Start Grant School Age Payment and Best Start Foods.