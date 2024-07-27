And Edinburgh has had a poor showing as it ranked bottom of the table for crime and spending per capita.

The Lothians also feature in the annual league table, which judges the quality of public services in each local authority.

A range of criteria are used to determine scores for five categories - education, health, community, policing and finance.

As reported by Glasgow World, the data show huge variation in areas like waste management - with some councils recycling half as much as others.

Meanwhile, cancer patients in some parts of the country are twice as likely to have their first treatment within 62 days than in others.

As the study considers several factors affecting quality of life in each place, bodies like the NHS and Police Scotland are responsible for delivering many of the services judged.

Magnus Llewellin, editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland: “We all understand that where you live has a huge bearing on your quality of life.

“But quantifying those differences across areas such as health, education, community and crime isn’t readily available for readers.

“That is why the Sunday Times has carried out this analysis across Scotland. It gives people a measure of the differences which, in a number of cases, are stark.”

1 . East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire is the best council area in Scotland according to The Sunday Times. Education: 1 Health: 4 Community: 1 Crime: 21 Finance: 4 | Paul - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire comes in second. Education: 2 Health: 4 Community: 18 Crime: 6 Finance: 5 | TreasureGalore - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4 . Inverclyde Education: 7 Health: 4 Community: 17 Crime: 8 Finance: 3 | Richard Johnson - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales