Here is all you need to know about the Scottish Half Marathon taking place this weekend in East Lothian, including road closures, the weather and timings.

Starting at 11am on Sunday, August 15, at Meadowmill Sports Centre near Tranent, runners will head east past Seton Mains and through Longniddry before hitting the A198 coastal road up as far as Gosford House, then turning around and heading back west along the coastal road through Port Seton, Cockenzie and Prestonpans, before finishing the 13.1 mile run at Musselburgh Racecourse.

The event has a cut-off time of three hours and 15 minutes. Any runner not completing the course within this time will not be permitted to finish and will not receive a result or finisher's pack. The average finish time for a half marathon is around two hours and two minutes.

Many East Lothian roads will be closed for the Scottish Half Marathon, with bus services operating for runners and spectators, while the sun is expected to shine all day on the half marathon route.

The Scottish Half Marathon will return to East Lothian this year on Sunday, August 17.

Getting there

There will be a Scottish Half Marathon event buses service operating across three locations to shuttle runners and spectators to the start area at Meadowmill and back from the finish at Musselburgh racecourse.

If you are travelling within Edinburgh and East Lothian, both Lothian Buses and East Coast Buses offer services on event day.

For further information visit www.lothianbuses.com or www.eastcoastbuses.co.uk. Please be advised that due to road closures (see below) for the event, traffic may be rerouted through Musselburgh and take longer than advertised on your route planner.

The nearest train station to the start area is Prestonpans. The nearest train stations from the finish area are Musselburgh and Wallyford. You can plan your journey via The Trainline and Scotrail websites.

There is extremely limited parking in Musselburgh town centre and no parking available at Meadowmill Sports Centre. Parking at the event travel hubs at Sheriffhall Park & Ride, Newcraighall Park & Ride, Musselburgh Grammar School and Wallyford Park & Ride is on a first come, first served basis. Please arrive in plenty of time to park and travel to your start line, bearing in mind that the later you arrive, the greater the risk of the parking spaces being taken.

If it is essential that you need to be dropped off by car, you can do so at Prestonpans train station. Please note that it is not possible to drop off Half Marathon runners at Meadowmill Sports Centre, nor on Gardiner Terrace.

Roads in East Lothian will be closed as joggers take to the streets for the Scottish Half Marathon 2025.

Road closures

All Sunday, August 17

Meadowmill Sports Centre access road and all connected roads, 10:55am-11:25am. B1361 From Meadowmill service road entrance to Meadowmill roundabout. 10:55am-11:25am. A198 Northbound lane closure from Bankton junction to Meadowmill roundabout. 10:50am-11:25am.

A198 Eastbound lane closure from Meadowmill roundabout to Dean Road junction. 10:50am-12pm. Dean Road From the A198 junction to Kings Avenue junction. 10:00am-12:45pm. Dean Park 10am-12:45pm. King’s Avenue 10am-12:45pm. King’s Road, 10am-12:45pm. Links Road From Junction with Kings Road to Gosford Road, 10am-12:45pm.

Gosford Road, 10am-12:45pm. Lyars Road from the junction with the B1348 coast road to B1377 roundabout, 10am-12:45pm. Glassel Park Road at its junction with Dean Road, 10am-12:45pm. A198 From Lyars Road to just before the entrance to Gosford House, 6am-3pm.

B1348 Coast Road From Seton Sands Caravan Park to Lyars Road Junction, 6am-3pm. Links Rd (B1348) Eastbound between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday Park entrance. Westbound between Long Craigs and Fishers Road, 6am-3pm. Seton Place, 6am-3pm.

Canty Grove, 10am-12.45pm. Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station From Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road (Cockenzie), 6am-3.30pm. Prestonpans High Street (B1348), 6am-3.30pm. Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Prestongrange From Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High Street, 6am-4pm.

Cotlands Avenue, 10am-12.45pm. Old Dean Road/Stevenson Way, 10am-12.45pm. King's Park, 10am-12.45pm. King's Grove / Court, 10am-12.45pm. Campbell Road at its junction with Kings Road, 10am-12.45pm. Longniddry Golf Club access road, 10am-12.45pm.

Private Road to Gosford Saw Mill at its junction with A198, 6am-3pm. Unnamed Road West of Lyars Road At its junction with B1348 (Coast Road), 6am-3pm. A198 From Lyars Road to just before the entrance to Gosford House, 6am-3pm.

B1348 Coast Road From Seton Sands Caravan Park to Lyars Road Junction, 6am-3pm. Links Rd (B1348) Eastbound between Seton Place and Seton Sands Holiday Park entrance. Westbound between Long Craigs and Fishers Road, 6am-3pm.

Seton Place, 6am-3pm. Viewforth, 6am-3pm. Wemyss Place, 6am-3pm. High Street, Cockenzie, 6am-3pm. B1348/Edinburgh Road, Cockenzie from its junction with the B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station to East Lorimer Place, 6am-3.30pm.

Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Cockenzie Power Station From Prestonpans High Street to Edinburgh Road (Cockenzie), 6am-3.30pm. Ravensheugh Road (B1348), 6am-4pm. Unnamed stretch of B1348 at Prestongrange From Ravensheugh Road to Prestonpans High Street, 6am-4pm.

Coal Plant Road (B6371) at its junction with Meadowmill Roundabout, 10.55am-11.25am. Fishergate Road at its junction with A198, 10.50am-12pm. The Promenade, 6am-3pm. Barracks Street, 6am-3pm. Cope Lane, 6am-3pm. Unnamed road West of Cope Lane At its junction with High Street, 6am-3.15pm.

Unnamed Road to Seton Mains, 10.50am-12pm. Manse Lane at its junction with High Street, 6am-3pm. Park Road at its junction with Links Road (Westbound exit allowed leaving Port Seton via East Lorimer Place), 6am-3pm. Kay Gardens, 6am-3pm.

Long Craigs at its junction with Links Road (Eastbound exit allowing local access only as far as Seton Sands caravan park under control), 6am-3pm. Links Court at its junction with Links Road, 6am-3pm. Castle Terrace at its junction with Links Road, 6am-3pm.

Fishers Road at its junction with Links Road (Westbound exit allowed leaving Port Seton via East Lorimer Place), 6am-3pm. Gardeners Close, 6am-3pm. Hares Close, 6am-3pm. New Street, 6am-3pm. A198 Northbound lane closure from Bankton junction to Meadowmill roundabout, 10.50am-11.25am.

South Doors, 6am-3pm. Marshall Street, 6am-3pm. Barga Court, 6am-3pm. School Lane, 6am-3pm. Fowlers Court, 6am-3.30pm. West Lorimer Place at its junction with B1348/Edinburgh Road, 6am-3.30pm. West Harbour Road, 6am-3.30pm.

Unnamed Road West of Hawthorn Terrace at its junction with B1348/Edinburgh Road, 6am-3.30pm. Road to Whin Park Industrial Estate, 6am-3.30pm. Unnamed Road to boat enclosure, 6am-3.30pm. Nethershot Road (Appin Drive) at its junction with B1348/Edinburgh Road, 6am-3.30pm.

Robertson Avenue at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm. Pypers Wynd at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm. Hawlaw Hill at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm.

B1349 Ayres Wynd at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm. New Street at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm. West Seaside, 6am-3.30pm. East Seaside, 6am-3.30pm. Ormiston Place, 6am-3.30pm.

Cookies Wynd, 6am-3.30pm. The Pottery, 6am-3.30pm. Salt Preston Place, 6am-3.30pm. Sir Walter Scott Pend, 6am-3.30pm. Redburn Road North at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm. Inchview North, 6am-3.30pm.

Prestongrange Road at its junction with B1348/High Street, 6am-3.30pm. Ravensheugh Road (B1348), 6am-4pm. A199/Linkfield Road Eastbound lane closed from Beulah to Ravensheugh Road, 5am-4pm.

Managers Brae at its junction with B1348, 6am-4pm. Ravensheugh Crescent at its junction with B1348, 6am-4pm. Unnamed entrance to Drummohr at its junction with B1348/Ravensheugh Road, 6am-4pm. Mayville Bank, 6am-4pm. Hope Place, 6am-4pm.

The half marathon will finish at Musselburgh Racecourse. | Getty

Weather

The sun is expected to shine on East Lothian all day. The latest Met Office forecast for the area shows the temperature at 18C at 10am, with 4mph winds and gusts of up to 14mph.

Thankfully for the runners, the winds down the coast are expected to increase to 8mph by 1pm and 11mph at 4pm, with gusts of 18mph and 19mph. However, the temperature will rise during the Scottish Half Marathon, up to 22C feels 20C at 1pm and 23C feels 21C at 4pm.