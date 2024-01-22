Scottish Influencer Awards set to return to Glasgow at Radisson RED

The Scottish Influencer Awards, a major red carpet awards ceremony recognising Scotland’s stars of social media, is returning this spring.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presenter and broadcaster Danni Menzies will host the event on Sunday the 3rd of March, 2024 at Radisson RED Glasgow, with the country’s top influencers honoured for their endeavours in the digital world.

Organisers explain: "Aiming to recognise inspirational, distinct and original storytelling, the Scottish Influencer Awards is highlighting the positive contribution many influencers are making to the appeal of brands, people and places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Awards will see 75 of the country’s most successful and influential social media talents shortlisted across 15 prestigious categories spanning Food, Drink, Health and Wellbeing, Family and Lifestyle, as well as Travel, Interiors & Design, Arts & Culture, Style, Beauty and Visual.