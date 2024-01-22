Scottish Influencer Awards set to return to Glasgow at Radisson RED
The Scottish Influencer Awards, a major red carpet awards ceremony recognising Scotland’s stars of social media, is returning this spring.
Presenter and broadcaster Danni Menzies will host the event on Sunday the 3rd of March, 2024 at Radisson RED Glasgow, with the country’s top influencers honoured for their endeavours in the digital world.
Organisers explain: "Aiming to recognise inspirational, distinct and original storytelling, the Scottish Influencer Awards is highlighting the positive contribution many influencers are making to the appeal of brands, people and places.
The Awards will see 75 of the country’s most successful and influential social media talents shortlisted across 15 prestigious categories spanning Food, Drink, Health and Wellbeing, Family and Lifestyle, as well as Travel, Interiors & Design, Arts & Culture, Style, Beauty and Visual.
Special recognition will be made to those influencers whose social endeavours are underpinned with a positive contribution to diversity, equality, and inclusivity. One individual or enterprise will be named overall Influencer of the Year 2024.