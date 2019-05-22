Scottish man dresses up in full bush camouflage to confuse his dog - and the video is hilarious

A bush camouflage suit is not something you would expect to find in an average Scot’s wardrobe - unless they were a soldier or a hunter.

But if a video shared online this week is anything to go by, maybe they should be.

A Coatbridge man shared a video of himself using one of the suits to hide from his dog in his garden and it has gone viral.

Footage of Fraser McIlroy, 18, “all ghillied up” in camouflage gear, was shared on Snapchat with the caption, “Possibly best £30 av spent in ma life.”

Fraser can be seen hiding next to real bushes in his garden and stealthily sneaking out and chasing his bemused pet.

The video was posted by his friend Jack Cummings on Twitter, and has been viewed more than 200,000 times in 24 hours.

Jack captioned the Tweet, "Folded man all ma pals r skint then ye get mad fraser".

More than 12,000 have 'liked' the tweet and 2500 people have retweeted it since it was posted on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Jack said, "It's not even as if he said to any of us about him buying it.

"He just randomly sent that video into our chat and it's him rolling about in his garden in a ghillie suit.”