Scottish mum gives birth to twins 21 weeks after son, 8, dies from brain tumour

A grieving mum whose eight-year-old son died from an aggressive brain tumour after a massive campaign to send him to Mexico for treatment has given birth to twins.

Jennifer Ure Stewart gave birth to a boy and a girl last week saying she knew that her late son Luke was “there every step of the way”.

Jennifer Ure Stewart announces the birth of her twins' Lucie Jean and Leo Luke 'following the tragic death of her son, Luke, earlier this year from cancer.

The youngster from Tranent captured the hearts of the local community after being diagnosed with a brain tumour known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma in January 2017.

A JustGiving page Help Luke raised an incredible £187,000, money used by Jennifer to give their son ground-breaking treatment in Mexico to prolong his life.

Jennifer, who is married to Mark and has two other boys, Lewis aged six and two-year-old Lochlin, posted on Facebook that Luke had picked names for “his beautiful babies that were due in the world” and had joined her for the first few scans.

Little Leo Luke Stewart was born on November 27 at 12.12pm weighing in at 5lb 4oz with his wee sister Lucie Jean following at 12.15pm – topping the scales at 6lb 9oz.

Jennifer posted: “Hello everyone xx

“It’s been 21 painful, emotional, devastating weeks since I last held my beautiful baby boy, I miss him every second & wish I could have Santa bring him back.

“No parent or family should have to go through this yet they do everyday xx

“In Luke’s final few months he picked names for his beautiful babies that were due into the world, he joined me for my first few scans, was so excited when there was not 1 but 2, me & Mark were in shock.

“Last Tuesday, 20 weeks after losing our beautiful boy, his wish of having his twins & a sister happened, I know he was there every step of the way xxxx

“These 2 little miracles are a gift from their big brother & both resemble their amazing big brother so much xxxx

“Things are a bit hectic just now but I will still be pursuing my dreams for Luke ASAP xxxx”

The Evening News told how Jennifer made nine trips to the Monterrey Vale Clinic in Mexico where Luke received 14 sets of treatment after being given only six months to live by doctors in Scotland and being told the NHS could only provide him with radiothereapy.

However, the brave youngster defied the odds before succumbing to the effects of pneumonia at the Rachel House Hospice in Kinross last July.

A minute’s applause was held for Luke in the eighth minute of Hibs match against NSI Runavik at the start of the football season. Speaking at the time Jennifer said she had no regrets in taking Luke to Mexico for treatment and would do the same thing “ten times over”.

She added: “He wasn’t in and out of hospital, he wasn’t lying in a bed, he wasn’t sick. He had a quality life and he enjoyed so much of that.

“I think as a family we packed more into 19 months than we might have done in a whole lifetime because of the time we spent together. He loved going to Mexico, he loved the people over there.”