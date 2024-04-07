Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Activists and counter-protesters have clashed at a rally in Edinburgh over gender ideology, women's rights and transgenderism.

Let Women Speak (LWS), an organisation described by supporters as a gender-critical feminist campaign, held the rally outside the Royal Scottish Academy at The Mound on Saturday.

The Hate Monster and protesters take part in the Let Women Speak rally following the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act coming into force. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The event, which followed the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act coming into force on April 1, began around 1pm and was led by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, sometimes known as Posie Parker.

But it was met by opposition from various pro-transgender groups, including Cabaret Against the Hate Speech (CAHS), who led the counter-protest.

Both events remained peaceful, with no arrests made, according to Police Scotland.

Anti-transgender rights activists and transgender rights counter protestors at the Let Women Speak rally at The Mound. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

During a speech at the rally, Ms Keen-Minshull described transitioning children as "profound abuse". And she later called Scotland's hate crime laws "preposterous".

Counter-protesters held a number of placards, banners and flags, denouncing LWS's standpoint and chanting pro-transgender messages.

A CAHS spokesperson said it "stands in solidarity with the trans community across the globe, who are facing unprecedented levels of violence, hatred and harassment".

The spokesperson added: "Our community showed up. We laughed, we sang, we danced, we shared out stories and a message of joy and resistance to hate.