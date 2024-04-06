Edinburgh crash: 11-year-old boy taken to hospital after collision with van
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was involved in a road accident in Edinburgh around teatime on Friday.
The boy was walking on Wester Hailes Road when he was in collision with a van.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Friday, April 5, 2024, officers received a report of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian on Wester Hailes Road, Edinburgh.
“The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”
