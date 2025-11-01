FCZ's came into force in Edinburgh in nine areas of the city on October 31

Youths have been dispersed after fireworks were set off in Edinburgh - despite a ban being in place.

Police were called to Moredunvale Road on Friday evening after reports of antisocial behaviour.

Firework Control Zones (FCZ) came into force in Edinburgh in nine areas of the city on October 31, and will be in place until November 9.

They cover Balerno, Calton Hill, Corstorphine, Gracemount, Longstone, Moredun, Niddrie, Seafield and Sighthill.

The option of firework control zones comes after two years of serious trouble in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night

Last year, emergency services dealt with significant disorder which saw police and firefighters targeted with fireworks, bricks and bottles on November 5.

Officers said four Dispersal Orders were issued in the South East of Edinburgh on Friday.

Police also dealt with several incidents of minor antisocial behaviour involving fireworks in Midlothian and Glasgow.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15pm on Friday, October 31, 2025, we received a report of a group of youths setting off fireworks in the area of Moredunvale Road, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and the youths dispersed, with no reports of injury or damage to property.“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs added: “I’m really encouraged that we have not seen the same levels of disorder that we experienced last Halloween and thankful that we’ve not had any reported injuries to those emergency services, bus drivers, or members of the public.

“We will continue to have enhanced resources in place over the weekend and into next week ahead of Bonfire Night, and I would again encourage our communities to enjoy the coming days responsibly and help us keep everyone safe.

“I’m grateful to the public for their overwhelming support of our policing operation, and my thanks go to all officers, emergency service colleagues and other key partners who have played a vital role in protecting communities or ensuring that vital services have been provided to those who needed them.”