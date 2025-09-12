Scottish Thistle Awards 2025: 6 Edinburgh businesses and individuals recognises at events and tourism awards

Published 12th Sep 2025, 14:41 BST

Six businesses and individuals from Edinburgh have picked up awards at the Scottish Thistle Awards.

Six businesses and individuals from the city received awards at the Central and East of Scotland Thistle Awards regional final at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) last night (11 September).

For over 30 years, the Scottish Thistle Awards have showcased Edinburgh’s best tourism and events. They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration, and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors. Past winners credit the awards with boosting their business, increasing enquiries, and inspiring staff.

Delivered by VisitScotland, in partnership with regional awards programmes, the Scottish Thistle Awards combines five regional awards and a national final.

VisitScotland Regional Director Neil Christison said: “A huge well done to all our regional winners for this amazing achievement. Having such strong representation from Edinburgh highlights the quality found across the city.

“Being recognised by the Scottish Thistle Awards, means tourism businesses are considered some of the best in the country. The awards help to ensure that tourism, and the individuals who work in the industry, are praised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.

“I wish everyone the best of luck for the national final in November where they will be representing Edinburgh.” 

Climate Action Award – Edinburgh Zoo – (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, the team at Edinburgh Zoo and Rebecca Brooks, Abbey: The Destination Experts

1. Climate Action Award

Climate Action Award – Edinburgh Zoo – (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, the team at Edinburgh Zoo and Rebecca Brooks, Abbey: The Destination Experts | Connor Mollison/VisitScotland Photo: Connor Mollison/VisitScotland

Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival, sponsored by STV – Edinburgh International Book Festival (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, Rhona Sword and Kate Seiler from Edinburgh International Book Festival, and Clark Semple from category sponsor STV

2. Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival, sponsored by STV

Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival, sponsored by STV – Edinburgh International Book Festival (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, Rhona Sword and Kate Seiler from Edinburgh International Book Festival, and Clark Semple from category sponsor STV | Connor Mollison/VisitScotland Photo: Connor Mollison/VisitScotland

The Inclusion Award, sponsored by Historic Scotland - Camera Obscura & World of Illusions – (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, the team from Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, and Hayley Shiells from category sponsor Historic Scotland

3. The Inclusion Award, sponsored by Historic Scotland

The Inclusion Award, sponsored by Historic Scotland - Camera Obscura & World of Illusions – (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, the team from Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, and Hayley Shiells from category sponsor Historic Scotland | Connor Mollison/VisitScotland Photo: Connor Mollison/VisitScotland

The Rising Star Award, sponsored by HIT Scotland - Hugh Mackay from Highland Experience Tours (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, Hugh Mackay and Alyson Gray from category sponsor HIT Scotland

4. The Rising Star Award, sponsored by HIT Scotland

The Rising Star Award, sponsored by HIT Scotland - Hugh Mackay from Highland Experience Tours (l-r) Award host Grant Stott, Hugh Mackay and Alyson Gray from category sponsor HIT Scotland | Connor Mollison/VisitScotland Photo: Connor Mollison/VisitScotland

