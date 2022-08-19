Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Sean Connery’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 has been auctioned off for nearly £2 million in California, narrowly missing a buyer from the UK.

According to The Independent , the Edinburgh-born actor’s family sold the 1964 classic car to collect money for a charity fund that was set up in his honour after he passed away in October 2020 at the age of 90.

The James Bond actor purchased the car from a specialist after an extensive search and had it repainted in the traditional Bond colour of snow shadow grey.

Sean Connery Goldfinger - 1964 Director: Guy Hamilton Danjaq/EON/UA BRITAIN Scene Still James Bond Action/Adventure. Photo by Photo by Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also had the wing mirrors removed because he thought it made the car appear "cleaner."

In the 1964 film Goldfinger, Sir Sean Connery’s 007 had a DB5 equipped with a variety of devices, including a Browning.

Each front wheel arch is armed with a 30 calibre machine gun, while the wheel hubs are equipped with tyre slashers.

Aston Martin ‘s sales increased as a result of the film’s box office success, and the car became a mainstay of the franchise.

What was the winning bid?

The car was sold for 2.2 million US dollars (£1.9 million).

The auction of DB5, which was synonymous with the Bond franchise, was described as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" as it is Sir Sean’s privately-owned car of that model.

Broad Arrow auctioneers earlier projected it would sell between 1.4 million and 1.8 million US dollars (£1.1 million to £1.4 million at the time).

Narrowly missing out on the motor was co-founder of Showpiece , Dan Carter.

He said that he wanted to bring the car back to the UK but was unwilling to raise his first price of 2.1 million US dollars (£1.8 million). Showpiece is a platform that allows users to buy shares in collectible goods.

Dan Carter said: “Sadly, we missed out on a chance to bring Sir Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin DB5 back to Britain.