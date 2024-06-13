Edinburgh missing: Search for missing 88-year-old ends as grandmother found safe
Joyce has been traced safe and well.
The search for an Edinburgh grandmother has been called off after the 88-year-old was found safe and well.
Joyce Shand was reported missing on Wednesday morning at around 7am and a subsequent search was launched to trace her.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal to trace 88-year-old Joyce Shand who was missing from Edinburgh. Joyce has now been traced.”
