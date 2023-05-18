The one-vehicle crash, involving a HGV, took place on the A1 Southbound at the Thistly Cross roundabout, at around 6.30am on Thursday, May 18. Emergency services attended and one man was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment. Traffic is heavy on the A1 due to a “rolled over truck”, according to AA traffic news. The Southbound carriageway is now closed, to allow the vehicle to be recovered. Traffic is being diverted via the A199, A1087 and Dunbar.