By Anna Bryan
Published 18th May 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:49 BST

A section of a busy East Lothian road is closed, after a lorry rolled over on the carriageway.

The one-vehicle crash, involving a HGV, took place on the A1 Southbound at the Thistly Cross roundabout, at around 6.30am on Thursday, May 18. Emergency services attended and one man was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment. Traffic is heavy on the A1 due to a “rolled over truck”, according to AA traffic news. The Southbound carriageway is now closed, to allow the vehicle to be recovered. Traffic is being diverted via the A199, A1087 and Dunbar.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Thursday, 18 May, 2023, police were called to the Thistly Cross Roundabout on the A1 near Dunbar, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving an HGV. One man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. Recovery has been arranged."

