Both platforms of Uphall Station were closed, to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

ScotRail informed customers of the incident in a Tweet with a number of services impacted.

Their message posted on social media read: “Due to the police dealing with an incident at Uphall station, our services between Bathgate and Edinburgh will be delayed or revised.”

Rail services have since resumed with ScotRail tweeting: “Our Helensburgh to Edinburgh via and Milngavie to Edinburgh via Bathgate services can now call at Uphall again as scheduled. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers this evening.

“Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident near the railway earlier today at Uphall has now ended. Services running through the station are no longer being affected.”

Police are dealing with an incident at Uphall Station in West Lothian.

