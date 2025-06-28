Sewage overspills could spoil summer trips to one of Edinburgh's most popular beauty spots, an MSP has claimed.

Two sewage overflow sites in Cramond are among 12 across Scotland deemed at risk of spilling during dry weather, according to Environmental Standards Scotland (ESS) in an answer to Scottish Lib Dem leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Sewage spills in dry weather are said to be of particular concern because the lack of rainfall means there is nothing to dilute it and it just accumulates.

A map showing the location of the two sites in Cramond where sewage spills are a risk | supplied

An ESS report said 12 sites had been identified where there was a risk of dry spills and Mr Cole-Hamilton asked for the locations.

These included the combined sewer overflow at Cramond wastewater pumping station and another combined sewer overflow at Glebe Road, Cramond. The other 10 sites were in East Ayrshire, Falkirk and Fife.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "I am very concerned to see that within my own constituency of Cramond there are two sites at risk of dumping sewage in dry weather.

"Cramond is a hugely popular beauty spot, but sewage dumping makes it so much harder for people to come and enjoy the area.

"Dry spilling is especially dangerous to the environment because sewage discharges will not have been diluted by rainwater. To make matters worse, Environmental Standards Scotland say this figure is actually an underestimate.

"The government must urgently assess the scale of the problem- the public deserve to know the full picture about this disgusting practice."

Scottish Lib Dems have called for every sewage spill to be monitored and published with binding targets for their reduction; a complete ban on the release of sewage in protected areas such as bathing waters; and a blue flag system for Scotland’s rivers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "The SNP keep turning a blind eye to the sewage problem, letting down residents and endangering the environment.

"To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would end the excuses, get tough on sewage dumping and protect our rivers, lochs and beaches long into the future."

Scottish Water insisted it did not "dump" sewage and said whatever was discharged was only one per cent waste water from toilets and largely water from sinks, showers, household appliances and run-off from roads.

A spokesperson said: “Overflows normally only operate during heavy rainfall to help prevent flooding to homes and business and, if there is no heavy rainfall, discharges are unlikely.

“Data from our monitors helps us identify more quickly if an asset is overflowing in dry weather, allowing us to respond and repair quicker.

“Work is already underway on overflows identified as ‘High Priority’ from our studies, which include those at risk of overflowing in dry weather. The assets near Cramond are included in this work, which are part of our £500m investment, along with others like the work we have just started at Corstorphine Road for the Water of Leith.”

The £3m project in Corstorphine, due to last about six months, involves installing new screens and spill chambers to a storm overflow under Corstorphine Road to help prevent sewer related debris from entering the Water of Leith.

The spokesperson added: “We are monitoring more overflows than ever before, providing more information on overflows than ever before and investing more than ever before in our waste water network.

“Scotland’s water quality is at its highest level ever and we remain committed to targeting resources and investment to preserve and protect Scotland’s water environment.”