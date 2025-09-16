Shaheen’s debut thriller novel will have you gripped - Bruce Whitehead

Freebourne by Salman Shaheen

Freebourne is the debut novel of Salman Shaheen, now a Labour councillor in Hounslow, but once the founding chair of the Ken Loach party, Left Unity.

Shaheen, originally from Norwich, takes to the thriller genre with aplomb, his creative writing MA adding workmanlike order to the complex plot. Set in the near future, it's a classic whodunnit with customary red herrings and romantic episodes, as the central character picks his way through the challenges and opportunities of a new start in a new town after his marriage fails.

So far, so formulaic - and that seems to be what Shaheen wants us to think, so police-procedural addicts get their fix from a newbie author with insider politico knowledge, while the simply curious stick with it, perhaps thinking, 'surely these cliches can't be serious?!'

Because after a marvellously atmospheric opening - if a little over-written in places in terms of metaphor and literary richness - some of the ensuing dialogue is indeed a little hackneyed.

a

“The way both officers were looking at him now, Harry

couldn’t help but feel he was very much under suspicion.”

But it's a minor quibble from an old cynic who hates most detective soaps anyway. The rest is a rip-roaring mystery with a love interest, a political intrigue (a major character sounds suspiciously like Chukka Umuna, the former Labour MP) and large helpings of spy/fantasy/mind control insanity thrown in. That it all hangs together is testament to Shaheen's sidelong narrative gaze, subverting and twisting the genre with liberal doses of moral dilemma and shame. The twist is a genuine shocker, although its impact is slightly cushioned by a degree of self-revealed plot spoiling in the closing scenes.

I stuck with it against my usual instinct, which is to avoid modern thrillers with a sci-fi kink. But whisper it loud: I enjoyed every minute.