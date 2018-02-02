Shaun Woodburn’s mum speaks out after son’s killer named

TRAGIC Shaun Woodburn’s mum has told of her pain after his killer was named for the first time after turning 18.

But Denise Syme said it was a price worth paying so people finally knew more about her son’s attacker.

Mohammed Ibnomer, who killed Shaun Woodburn

Mohammed Ibnomer spent his birthday in Polmont young offenders institution yesterday after being jailed for six years last November for killing Shaun.

“I personally find it really difficult to look at him knowing that he killed my lovely Shaun,” Denise told the Evening News.

“But I think the public need to know who he is and learn a bit more about the type of guy he is.”

Denise also spoke of her disgust that keen boxer Ibnomer had tainted a sport Shaun supported.

“Kids need to know that boxing and punching is for the ring or for keeping fit,” she said.

“It should not be used to hurt innocent people out in public.

“Shaun was personally sponsoring a young boxer before he passed away, because he realised the boy had talent.

“That was what Shaun was like - he loved helping and encouraging young people to achieve their goals.

“Since he has passed I have been inundated with stories of Shaun’s kindness and generosity.

“We are all so proud of him.”

Dad-of-one Shaun, 30, from Edinburgh, died after being felled by a single punch from then 16-year-old schoolboy Ibnomer outside Gladstones Bar in Leith in the early hours of January 1, 2017.

The former Bonnyrigg Rose defender had been seeing in 2017 at the bar with family and friends, including Hibs star Danny Swanson.

Former James Gillespie’s pupil Ibnomer was part of a drunken gang attacking strangers across the city on Hogmanay.

Co-accused Mohammed ­Zakariyah, 19, was ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to two assaults and a breach of the peace.

A third man, Marcus Brown, 18, was acquitted of the seven charges he faced.

Ibnomer was charged with murder but found guilty of culpable homicide during the November trial.

Nearly 70,000 people signed a petition calling for justice for Shaun amid public outcry at the sentence. But a campaign led by Shaun’s dad, Kevin Woodburn, for an appeal was unsuccessful despite meetings with prosecutors.

The family were given fresh hope last month after talks with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Justice Secretary Michael Matheson. “Nicola seemed interested in a lot of the human side of the process and how victims’ families are treated. She did show great empathy on those points,” said Kevin. “She said she had been reading about Shaun’s story and his death was an absolute tragedy for his family and friends. She said she understood if she was in the same position she would 100 per cent do what we were doing and seek answers to the many questions we have.”