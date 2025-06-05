Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has been pressed by MSPs to give the Scottish Parliament some idea of when the Sheriffhall flyover would be built and how much it would cost.

But she told the chamber the recommendations by the independent planning reporter - submitted nearly two years ago - were still being considered by officials and any new costing would follow the process being completed.

The revamp of the notorious Sheriffhall junction on the Edinburgh City Bypass was included in the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal announced in 2017 but has not yet been given the go-ahead by the Scottish Government.

During questions at Holyrood, Midlothian North and Musselburgh SNP MSP Colin Beattie asked Ms Hyslop to confirm whether the money allocated previously was still ring-fenced for the project and, given cost inflation, whether it was still enough.

Ms Hyslop told him the government remained committed to the deal, which included up to £120m for the project. And she said: The financial risk for any cost over and above that figure lies with Scottish ministers.

"As is the case for all other road infrastructure projects, the cost estimate will be updated once the statutory process has been completed and in advance of procurement. Funding to progress the construction stage will be determined as part of the annual Scottish budget-setting exercises."

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said he had launched a campaign to allow people to have their say about the long-delayed project. And he asked her to confirm it would be given the green light before the Scottish Parliament elections next year.

But Ms Hyslop replied: “Although we are keen to see the improvements being delivered as soon as possible, the statutory right for individuals to have their say on proposals cannot be set aside. I have yet to receive the advice on the reporter’s recommendations."

Chrsitine Grahame, SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale, said: "I am not surprised that Miles Briggs has launched such a campaign - had he not, I would probably have done so myself. My constituents have to use that junction all the time, as do I. I add my own concerns about the delay to the project going ahead, because it will only become more costly the longer that the delay continues."

Ms Hyslop said: "The proposed new flyover arrangement at Sheriffhall would separate local traffic, including public transport, from strategic traffic on the Edinburgh city bypass. It would improve traffic flow on the bypass at that location, which would in turn improve road safety and journey times for users.

"However, I remind members that 2,773 objections to the proposals were received. Advice on the matter will come to me once the Scottish Government has completed its analysis of the reporter’s recommendations. Although we have received those, I have yet to receive the subsequent advice. When I receive that, I will deal with it."