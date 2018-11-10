Shock as popular Carrick Knowe Golf Club announces closure

One of the Capital’s best-known golf clubs is to cease operation this weekend after hitting acute financial difficulties.

Members at Carrick Knowe Golf Club announced that the century-old institution will close its doors for the final time on Sunday.

Dwindling membership numbers in recent times has seen the club struggle to stay afloat and pay its creditors.

After years of trying to keep the club open, remaining members have now decided it’s time to call it a day.

A statement on the club’s website read: “It is with great regret that the remaining members of Carrick Knowe Golf Club have made the difficult decision to close the Club.

“Our membership numbers have steadily reduced in recent years and resulted in a situation where it is not viable to continue, in a competition or financial capacity.

“Closing at this time will ensure that all our creditors can be paid and for our premises to be handed over to The City of Edinburgh Council.

“Therefore, Carrick Knowe Golf Club will cease to exist as of 11th November 2018.”

Local golfing aficionados have expressed their sadness that the club will soon be no more. Others expect there are more big name closures on the horizon.

Former Scottish Golfer of the Year and Dispatch Trophy winner with Carrick Knowe Scott Knowles said it was “sad news”.

Silverknowes member Tam Caldwell added: “Gutted to hear this sad news. Many a great time shared in that clubhouse.

“A club that fielded 3 full Scottish internationals in their winter league team on a regular basis in the early 90s. Few can claim such an honour.”

Tartan Tour professional James McGhee said: “Very sad news. It confirms though that golf courses have the massive issue nowadays of making product too cheap and not attracting the numbers.

“Golf clubs need to re-write their business models based on adding value to their members while balancing books. Free/cheap will never stand the time in my opinion.”

Former Carnoustie course record holder Alan Tait, who lives in Edinburgh, said: “Sorry and sad to hear this. Unfortunately there will be many more to follow in Scotland over the next decade or so.”

Carrick Knowe’s golfing roots can be traced back to 1905 when the club opened as Sighthill Golf Club. Its name changed to Carrick Knowe Golf Club in 1929.

Former club presidents include Edinburgh Lord Provosts Sir Alex Grant, Sir T B Whitson and Eric Milligan.

