Sight Scotland report calls for improved accessibility in Scottish venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Scotland's summer festivals and the Edinburgh Fringe approaching, Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans have launched a report calling for better accessibility in Scottish venues.

The report, "Enhancing Accessibility: Venues and Visual Impairment," highlights major accessibility issues and calls for significant improvements to ensure everyone has equal access.

The report was created by Sight Scotland's policy group members, all of whom are blind or partially sighted, and uses real experiences to provide recommendations for venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultations included Summerhall, the Festival Theatre, and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) in Edinburgh; the Scottish Event Campus and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow; and His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.

Sight Scotland Policy Group members.

The report highlights that many venues fall short in accommodating vision-impaired visitors. Common issues include ineffective communication, inaccessible booking systems, lack of audio descriptions or touch tours, untrained staff in sighted guiding and visual impairment awareness, and poor design features like inadequate colour contrast, tactile elements, and clear signage.

The report also showcases best practices to inspire others to improve accessibility for visually impaired visitors.

Key recommendations in the report include:

A standardised booking system for accessible seats at all Scottish venues.

Mandatory accessibility standards.

Implementation of audio descriptions and touch tours for all performances.

Mandatory visual impairment awareness and sighted guide training for all staff.

Craig Spalding, Chief Executive of Sight Scotland and Sight Scotland Veterans, explains: "Ahead of the upcoming summer festivals and Fringe in Edinburgh, we are launching our report to emphasise the crucial need for accessible venues for people with visual impairments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge all venues in Scotland to recognise the importance of accessibility—not just for compliance, but to create inclusive experiences for everyone.

"This campaign, led by our policy group, calls for collaboration with venues to improve accessibility. Small changes can significantly impact cultural and social event inclusivity. Our report, based on the lived experiences of people with visual impairments, is a valuable resource for venues to understand and implement better accessibility measures."

Spalding adds: "Our report not only highlights areas for improvement but also showcases examples of best practice which venues are currently taking forward to improve accessibility for visitors with visual impairment. By demonstrating success stories, we hope to shine a light on the wonderful work already being done and inspire other venues to follow suit.”

Policy Group member Rosalind Preston comments: "It’s not too much to ask for someone with vision impairment to visit a public venue without causing disruption. We want to be treated fairly, make a seamless entrance, find a seat gracefully, and receive guidance confidently. Accessibility should be a prerequisite, not a choice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Policy Group member Colette Walker adds: "Visual impairment should not prevent us from socialising, enjoying events, and participating fully in cultural activities. We deserve the same experience as everyone else."