The misery caused by anti-social behaviour and irresponsible driving in South Queensferry has prompted a debate at the Scottish Parliament on how to tackle the problem.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, whose Edinburgh Western constituency includes Queensferry, has secured a member's debate this afternoon and is calling on the Scottish Government to set up a national taskforce to address antisocial driving.

The Hawes Pier car park at South Queensferry has been a favourite spot for anti-social driving | Google

He also wants to look at whether councils can be given powers to install and operate speed cameras in their areas so that communities are empowered to help deal with the issue.

He said: “I have seen the incredibly harmful impact of antisocial behaviour on the communities it blights.

“I recently raised the issue with the First Minister in the Scottish Parliament after chairing a community meeting in South Queensferry, where residents spoke of the anti-social driving and racing going on in their streets. Pets were killed and pensioners were at risk of being knocked down. It’s a nightmare for locals and businesses.

“Nobody should have to suffer the misery caused by antisocial behaviour. It’s time we used the powers of our parliament and Scottish local authorities to work together towards a lasting solution.”

When he raised the problem at First Minister’s Question in September, Mr Cole-Hamilton said residents in South Queensferry were having their quality of life destroyed by hundreds of high performance, illegally modified cars and motorbikes racing around their town.

And he said the drivers of these vehicles would abuse and intimidate anyone who approached them where they gathered in the car park at the foot of the iconic Forth Bridge.

In reply, Mr Swinney voiced sympathy and said that Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop had briefed the Cabinet on her concerns about road fatalities which he described as a "very serious and current problem" and assured parliament the issue was "very much on the Cabinet' agenda.

In October, one Queensferry resident told the Evening News how the anti-social driving had taken hold after the Covid lockdown, particularly around Newhalls Road and the Hawes Pier car park, and was deterring tourists, residents and visitors from going to view the Forth Bridges - a World Heritage SIte - at night because they were scared.

"The cars and bikes come revving their engines, backfiring, blowing their horns, music playing; they do speeding circuits round the car park - 40 or 50mph in a 20mph zone - and people just hate it."

Mr Cole-Hamilton’s motion notes with concern that many communities in Scotland, such as South Queensferry, have been affected by antisocial behaviour and antisocial driving; and that such behaviour can have an impact on quality of life, businesses and community spaces.

It refers to a report published by Baroness Newlove highlighting the severe impact of unresolved antisocial behaviour on victims across the UK, including significant mental health issues.

And it praises the Silent Crime campaign for its work in raising awareness of these often overlooked issues.

It also recognises the work by Police Scotland and local authorities to tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly antisocial driving.