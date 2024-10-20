Sir Chris Hoy with his gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics | Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Edinburgh Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has been praised for his 'incredible courage' and hailed as an inspiration after showing a positive attitude over his diagnosis of terminal cancer.

The 48-year-old six-times gold medallist revealed that he had been given two to four years to live and also that his wife has an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis.

But he said they both felt lucky that, although incurable, their illnesses could be treated. And he said: "We were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, First Minister John Swinney and many fellow sportsmen sent Sir Chris their best wishes and praised his positivity.

Sir Keir Starmer was among those to voice their support, saying the "whole country" was behind him. He said on X: "Such sad news. Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family."

First Minister John Swinney praised Hoy's "incredible courage". He tweeted: "I send every good wish to Sir Chris Hoy and his family. He has always inspired us by all that he has done. He is a person of incredible courage and that shines through today."

Fellow cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish described Sir Chris as a "hero of a human being", while former Scotland striker turned commentator Ally McCoist said: "You, my friend, are a superstar in every sense of the word."

Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra after he won the Team Sprint Final during day six of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | PA

Sir Chris's fellow Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes and Britain's most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey also sent messages of support.

On X, fellow multiple Olympic champion Sir Matthew Pinsent said his thoughts were with Hoy and his family, describing him as "one of the finest to ever represent our country".

Former rower James Cracknell said: "In my opinion he is more inspirational today than during his immense sporting career."

Former prime minister Gordon Brown added: "Courage has defined the golden sporting career of Sir Chris Hoy and now characterises how Chris and (wife) Sarra both face their health diagnoses and embrace life. My thoughts and those of our family are with them and their family."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting added Hoy was "inspirational", telling Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips : "I'm just in awe, actually, of how he is dealing with that, because I'm not sure how I would react in the same situation."

Sir Chris posted a message, ending with a love heart, on Instagram after confirming his terminal diagnosis.

He wrote: "You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I'm feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"

He had been working as a pundit for the BBC at the Track Cycling World Championships in Copenhagen this week. No specific mention was made of of his news at the start of Sunday's coverage on BBC Two, but asked how he was, he replied: "I'm doing well, thanks. Having a great week, some incredible performances and hopefully some more to come."