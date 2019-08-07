Six by Nico Edinburgh announces their latest indulgent menu

Tasting menu favourite, Six by Nico, have announced that the concept for their next menu will be inspired by everyone's favourite ‘Guilty Pleasures’.

In honour of less proud moments - and our drunken food choices, Chef Nico Simeone and his team invite guests to sink their teeth into our ‘Guilty Pleasures’ at Six by Nico restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh where they will offer a unique culinary experience inspired by our favourite comfort foods. between August 20 and September 29.

Chef Nico Simeone's latest menu is inspired by mild indulgence

‘Guilty Pleasures’ new six course tasting menu will delight diners with sweet, creamy, crispy and crunchy courses of mild indulgence.

The full menu is as follows:

CHIPPIE CHIPS - Pomme Anna, Black Garlic Emulsion, Pickled Onion, Ewes Cheese

The six-course taster menu is inspired by Guilty Pleasures

BEANS ON TOAST - Crisp Monkfish Cheek, Snow Pea’s, Broad Bean Pesto, Hazelnut Emulsion, Pickled Quail Egg & Brown Crab Toast

KRISPY FRIED CHICKEN - Pressed Leg Terrine, Tomato Ketchup, Green Tomato Vierge, Crispy Hot Wing & Kentucky Hot Sauce

CURRIED COD - Caramelised Cauliflower, Caper & Raisin Puree, Onion Bhaji, Goan Curry

KEBAB - Spiced Lamb Belly, Roasted Onion & Rose Harissa, Lamb Bacon Choucroute

NUTELLA - Chocolate & Praline Cremeux, Passionfruit & Mango Espuma, Hazelnut & Spelt Waffle.

Chef Nico Simeone said: "Eating good food is one of life's greatest pleasures and with Guilty Pleasures we invite our guests to take a walk down a delicious, greasy memory lane.

“From 'junk food' favourites we can't live without to pleasure foods that we feel ashamed to eat, our new six course menu is packed with food that we all secretly love.”

Guests are now able to book a table to try the menu.

The restaurant on Hanover Street, Edinburgh is open from midday Tuesday to Sunday and the six-course menu will be available from noon to night.

The menu is priced at £29 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £26 at each restaurant.

There is is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as delicious ‘Guilty Pleasures’ inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk