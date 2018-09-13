Six easy steps to get you going on a Just Eat Cycle

Have your say

STARTING at just £1.50 for a single journey, users can choose to hire bikes for an hour, day or an annual membership costing £90 using a simple and easy to manoeuvre smartphone app.

Users will then be able to locate a bike station, pay for a bike and unlock the bike with just a touch of a screen.

Intrepid Edinburgh Evening News reporter Kieran Murray takes to the roads.

Six steps to hiring a Just Eat bike:

1. Download the ‘Just Eat Cycles’ app for free from the Apple Store or Play Store.

2. You will need to register which requires the user’s phone number and card payment details.

3. The app will use GPS to show the bike stations closest to your location.

4. When the user gets within close proximity to the station an option to ‘hire bike’ will pop up on screen.

5. You will then be assigned a bike which is ready to ride, with the front wheel lock being released for one minute to access it.

6. Users can return their bike to any vacant station with the front wheel easily clicking into place on the stand.