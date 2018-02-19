Sky Sports reporter blames Edinburgh roads for destroying car tyres

Have your say

A Sky Sports News reporter has blamed Edinburgh’s roads for destroying the tyres and wheels of his car.

North East of England sport journalist Keith Downie has vowed to take the train on his next visit to the Scottish Capital after his car was towed away as a result of damage to his car’s tyres.

The Scot tweeted: “Will take the train back to Edinburgh next time.

“The city’s potholes have single-handedly destroyed my tyres & wheels in the space of 24 hours @Edinburgh_CC”

The council received 146 claims last year for damage due to potholes. So far 53 have been successful, resulting in a pay-out of £10,140.54.