Nearby properties have been evacuated as a ‘precaution’ and residents have been told to shut their windows.

Fire crews are tackling a “well developed” fire at a commercial property near the harbour in Dunbar which broke out on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Victoria Street just before 1pm on Monday.

Smoke has been seen billowing across the water as fire crews tackle the blaze | Peter Bamford

Four fire engines were sent to the scene along with specialist resources. Fire officers confirmed there were no causalities.

Crews remain on the scene.

Police Scotland Shore Street and Lamar Street in Dunbar are closed and several nearby properties have been evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.58pm on Monday, 27 October to reports of a well-developed fire within a commercial property on Victoria Street, Dunbar.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and specialist resources to the area, where firefighters remain on scene.

“There are no reported casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Shore Street and Lamar Street in Dunbar are closed following a fire at a building reported to police around 1.15pm on Monday, 27 October, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and several properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“Please avoid the area and nearby residents are asked to keep their windows closed.”