Featuring classic brands including Disney, Hot Wheels, Barbie and Bluey - the toy shop giant has produced a list of 14 toys as part if its ‘Hero Toys’ list.
Sinead Byrne, European marketing director at Smyths Toys Superstores, said: “With so many wonderful toys this year, we’ve been spoiled for choice with some very cool new characters Mango the Monkey and Disney’s Real FX Stitch are already a favourite for kids! There’s something for all ages and price ranges this Christmas only at Smyths Toys Superstore.”
Here are the 14 must-have children’s toys for Christmas 2024 according to Smyths Toys.
1. Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse
Kids can recreate memorable moments from the popular show Bluey with this three-storey playhouse. Featuring over 20 sound effects and 15 accessories, the toy also includes figures of Bingo, Bluey and Chattermax | Smyths Toys
2. Ziggy the Robo Dog
Ziggy the Robo Dog is a futuristic pup that can sing, dance, bark and follow nine voice commands. This clever pup can even mimic the calls and movements of ten other animals for incredible playtime possibilities. Ziggy comes with a directional controller and users can program their own custom actions | Smyths Toys
3. Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Party Bus Set
Children can enjoy cat-tastic parties on the go with the Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Party Bus Set. By lifting the drivers cab, the party bus transforms into a DJ booth complete with spinning dance floor and kitty disco ball | Smyths Toys
4. Double Shot Basketball Arcade Game with LED Lights
The Double Shot Basketball Arcade Game is designed for two people. Players can keep track of their score with the electronic scoreboard and each game lasts 60 seconds | Smyths Toys
