Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scenes from a hotly-anticipated Bollywood film continued to be shot in Edinburgh today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to the original 2012 film, is set to feature some of India’s biggest stars including Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

And it turned the Capital’s Craigleith Crescent into a sea of colour this morning as hordes of actors and crew lined the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigleith Crescent was filled with colour during the filming | EEN

In what appeared to be a wedding scene, extras wearing multi-coloured outfits danced and set off orange smoke flares.

Many of the street’s residents came out to see the spectacle, assuring they were not one bit disturbed by the commotion of the filming.

Over the weekend, shooting took place on the Royal Mile. According to reports, filming in Scotland is set to last around 50 days.