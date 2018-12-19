Sophia Airey: Police continue search for missing Leith woman

Police in Edinburgh are growing increasingly concerned for a woman reported missing from Leith.

Sophia Airey, 29, from Edina Street, was last seen in Corstorphine at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 19 December and is believed to have been in the South Queensferry area at around 7.30pm on the same day.

She has not returned home or been in contact with anyone since this time and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who knows Sophia’s current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build and jaw length light brown/blonde hair. Sophia is thought to be wearing light blue skinny jeans, a multi-coloured turtle neck top and black suede boots.

Inspector Grant McCulloch from Leith Police Station said: “It is extremely out of character for Sophia to not return home or keep in touch with loved ones and we are eager to locate her as soon as possible and ensure she is alright.

“If you believe you have seen Sophia anytime after 2.30pm on Wednesday, or have any information that can assist us in finding her then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact us via 101 and quote incident number 3399 of the 19th December.

