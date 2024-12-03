Soul Food Edinburgh receives donation from MERKUR to support community meals

High street gaming operator MERKUR UK, along with its customers, has donated £1,500 to Soul Food Edinburgh, a local charity who serve hot, home-cooked meals and offer support to those experiencing homelessness, poverty, isolation and loneliness.

The donation comes from the MERKUR Community programme which was launched in February 2024 to provide funding to nonprofit organisations, clubs and community groups in areas where MERKUR has venues.

Soul Food Edinburgh was established in 2014 and currently hosts nine community meals in Edinburgh and one in Livingston each week, serving approximately 2,000 meals in Edinburgh and 400 in Livingston every month.

The £1,500 donation will help cover the costs of their Monday evening meals held in the City of Edinburgh Methodist Church for a month, and will also allow the charity to purchase new pans for meal preparation.

Jenny Cornfield, co-founder of Soul Food Edinburgh, said: "We are so grateful to the Merkur Community programme's generosity. Their provision of funds will cover the costs of one of our busy community meals in Edinburgh's city centre for an entire month. This meal provides food for anyone experiencing homelessness, poverty, isolation and loneliness. Merkur also gave us funds to buy much-needed kitchen equipment. This sort of help is invaluable to a small charity and we are so grateful for their genuine interest and support."

Tony Boulton, Director of Public and Political Relations at MERKUR UK, said: “We are proud to support a local charity that does such an incredible job serving the community. Soul Food Edinburgh offers not only meals but provides connection and community for those who need it most.”

The MERKUR Community programme has now supported over 60 organisations across the UK, including grassroots sports clubs, community kitchens, men’s mental health groups, food banks, and more.

For more information about Soul Food Edinburgh and its services, visit https://www.soulfoodedinburgh.org