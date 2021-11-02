South Clerk Street fire: Emergency services tackle blaze in Newington

At least four fire engines appear to be on the scene of the blaze on South Clerk Street in Edinburgh with initial reports suggesting that the Himalayan Cafe is the property impacted.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that there is a building fire but are unable to share any more information at this time.

More as we have it…

