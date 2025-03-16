A South Queensferry small business owner has been recognised for her work by one of the UK’s top businessmen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eva Giatili started her business Anixi Gifts in 2018 and has now been recognised by Theo Paphitis, known for his role as an investor on BBC show Dragon’s Den, as part of his Small Business Sunday award.

Originally an architect, Eva said that she started her business making bridal pins as a way of working from home after having her children - allowing her to also explore her creative interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I just made it for a friend of mine for her wedding, and then people liked it. Then I made some more and I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I can actually make more of them’.

“Since then, things have changed. I've designed my own safety pins to make them more unique and add my own personal style to them.

“The eternity pin is my own safety pin design. I've been using that to make accessories, brooches for weddings, christenings and general accessories.”

Eva said that she draws on her Greek heritage as an influence in order to “bring a bit of sunshine to Scotland“.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva picked up the award from Theo Paphitis | Supplied

The award was set up more than a decade ago and is used to promote small businesses around the country. Each Sunday, the Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman recognises six businesses with his Small Business Sunday award. Last February, Eva’s business was chosen.

Eva said: “The exposure I got was really good through the awards, and meeting other businesses has also been really good, and hopefully I can collaborate with some of them

Eva was invited to meet with Mr Paphitis to receive her certificate at the annual Small Business Sunday winners’ event at the ICC in Birmingham. She said the event was an “inspiration”.

Eva explained: “You get to hear a lot of entrepreneurs speaking about their journey, so you leave with a lot of advice from there and how you can apply certain things to your kind of business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the event was also an opportunity to meet small business owners in a similar position to herself, who might also feel that it can be a line of work that leaves you feeling isolated.

Eva said: “Generally, running a small business on your own can be a bit lonely, and you don't get to share the good or the bad with people, or you have a bad day and you're just there on your own. So this type of thing helps, because you can share with other people that go through the same.”

Mr Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

“The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Anixi Gifts every success.”